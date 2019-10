Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At Age 68 Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings died Thursday at the age of 68. Cummings was a senior black voice in Congress, praised as a moral authority and beloved across the political spectrum.

