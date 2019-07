How I Made It: King Of The Bongo Makers In this 'How I Made It' segment, Martin Cohen tells his story of how a "poor, jewish guy, who can't speak Spanish" succeeded in making his mark on the Latin music industry.

How I Made It: King Of The Bongo Makers 10:04 How I Made It: King Of The Bongo Makers 10:04 How I Made It: King Of The Bongo Makers How I Made It: King Of The Bongo Makers 10:04 In this 'How I Made It' segment, Martin Cohen tells his story of how a "poor, jewish guy, who can't speak Spanish" succeeded in making his mark on the Latin music industry. Monday, July 15th, 2019 Listen · 13:26 13:26 Up First NPR's Up First is the news you need to start your day. The biggest stories and ideas — from politics to pop culture — in 10 minutes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor