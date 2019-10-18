Lisa Fritsch: Am I Angry, Bitter, Or Just Passionate?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reframing Anger.

About Lisa Fritsch's TED Talk

When Lisa Fritsch was running for governor of Texas, she had to walk a fine line to never appear angry. Today, she wants to destroy that trope — because it forces black women like her to be silent.

About Lisa Fritsch

Lisa Fritsch is a writer and speaker, as well as a former talk radio host. She is currently in her third year of law school.

Fritsch ran for governor of Texas in 2014 as a Republican. She was the runner-up in the primary against Governor Greg Abbott.

Her writing includes The Freedom to Be The Angry Black Woman and Politically Corrected: Corrections from a Former Black, Tea Party, Republican Conservative. Additionally, she has been published in the New York Times, The Huffington Post, and Madame Noire among others.