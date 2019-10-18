Ryan Martin: Why Do We Need Anger?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reframing Anger.

About Ryan Martin's TED Talk

We often assume any expression of anger is negative and irrational. But psychologist Ryan Martin says anger is there to tell us something important-- and we should view it as a healthy force for good.

About Ryan Martin

Ryan Martin is a professor of psychology and an associate dean for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. His research covers the healthy and unhealthy ways that anger can be expressed.

Martin received his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi, and his B.A. in Psychology from the University of St. Thomas. He has worked in community mental health centers, college counseling centers and a VA Hospital.

Martin also hosts the podcast Psychology and Stuff. His work has been featured in the New York Times, NPR's Invisibilia podcast, and BBC Radio's Digital Human, among others. He co-hosts a podcast on anger and violence called All the Rage.