Soraya Chemaly: Who's Allowed To Get Angry?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reframing Anger.

About Soraya Chemaly's TED Talk

Women are often discouraged from expressing anger — and if they do, they're penalized. Writer Soraya Chemaly explains the ways women are socialized to suppress anger.

About Soraya Chemaly

Soraya Chemaly is a writer and director of the Women's Media Center Speech Project, an initiative dedicated to expanding women's civic and political participation.

Her writing has appeared in numerous publications including The Atlantic, The Guardian, and TIME. Soraya is the author of Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women's Anger. She writes and speaks regularly about gender, media, tech, education, women's rights, sexual violence and free speech.

She currently serves on the national boards of the Women's Media Center and Women, Action and the Media, as well as on the advisory councils of the Center for Democracy and Technology, VIDA, and Common Sense Media.