Trapper Joins Alligator In The Pool

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Paul Bedard traps alligators in Florida. He got a call about a gator lounging in someone's pool. On Instagram, he wrote that he was excited about it - excited because the alligator was, quote, "good-sized" - nearly 9 feet long. So how do you get that out of a pool? You jump in and play with it. That's what Bedard says he did until the gator got sleepy, and so he could pull it out of the pool. Though, first, he snapped some Insta pics.

