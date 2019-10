All-Female Space Walk Friday Friday marks the first time a space walk has comprised only female astronauts. Women have walked in space before but the walk scheduled for Friday reflects a real change in the astronaut corps.

All-Female Space Walk Friday Space All-Female Space Walk Friday All-Female Space Walk Friday Audio will be available later today. Friday marks the first time a space walk has comprised only female astronauts. Women have walked in space before but the walk scheduled for Friday reflects a real change in the astronaut corps. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor