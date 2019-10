Toddler Gives Firefighters Manicures Firefighters responding to a minor accident in Utah found a screaming 2-year-old girl. She calmed down though when she painted the nails of firefighters.

Firefighters responding to a minor accident in Utah found a screaming 2-year-old girl. She calmed down though when she painted the nails of firefighters.