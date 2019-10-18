2 American Women Astronauts Venture Out For First All-Female Spacewalk

Almost precisely 35 years after the first American woman walked in space, NASA is setting another milestone Friday morning, with astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir conducting the first-ever all-female spacewalk.

In what the space agency billed "HERstory," the four men aboard the International Space Station aboard the orbital outpost, as Koch and Meir stepped outside to replace a broken battery charger.

Gearing up for Friday’s spacewalk to help the ground teams repair one of the battery channels with @Astro_Christina.



. . . first spacesuit selfie, check!✔️



Photos will be much more spectacular once we pass through the hatch. Be sure to watch live: https://t.co/8ggAQFbzAh pic.twitter.com/oXUDnDvLLY — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 16, 2019

The charger failed after Koch's last extravehicular activity, or EVA, as spacewalks are known in NASA speak, when she and fellow astronaut Andrew Morgan installed new batteries on the outside of the station last week.

The historic spacewalk has been months in the making.

It was originally supposed to happen in March, with astronaut Anne McClain joining Koch. But the station was short one functioning, medium-sized spacewalking suit, the right size for both women. Koch went instead, with colleague Nick Hague. So, the all-female EVA was postponed.

Koch, an electrical engineer, is a veteran of three previous spacewalks since her first with Hague in March. She's seven months into a planned 11-month stay on the station. Friday's EVA is a first for Meir, a marine biologist, who is also on her first spaceflight.

Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, who died last week, was the first person to walk in space in March 1965. He was followed less than three months later by American Ed White.

Sally Ride became America's first woman in space (aboard Space Shuttle Challenger) in 1983, 20 years after Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova was launched into orbit on Vostok 6. A year after Ride's first flight, another Russian woman, Svetlana Savitskaya, became the first woman to walk in space, followed a few months later, on Oct. 11, 1984, by America's first female spacewalker, Kathryn Sullivan.

But Koch and Meir's EVA is a first for any nation in space.

Meir is the 15th female spacewalker, compared to 213 men, according to The Associated Press.