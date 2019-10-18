Weekly Wrap: What's Going On In Turkey And Syria, And Facebook's Political Ad Problem

Accessibility links
Inside The Turkey-Syria Conflict And Facebook's Political Ad Controversies After President Trump ordered US troops removed from northern Syria, tensions in the region remain high, despite a temporary ceasefire agreement by Turkey. Sam and his guests discuss that story and look back at this week's Democratic presidential debate. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to deal with backlash over its handling of political ads and its proposed global currency, Libra. Sam is joined by Matt Pearce, a reporter for the L.A. Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign, and by the host of NPR's 'Embedded' podcast, Kelly McEvers.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads a conversation on free expression at Georgetown University on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads a conversation on free expression at Georgetown University on October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

After the U.S. removed troops from northern Syria, tensions in the region remain high despite a temporary ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria. Sam and his guests discuss that story and look back at this week's Democratic presidential debate. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to deal with backlash over its handling of political ads and its proposed global currency, Libra. Sam is joined by Matt Pearce, an L.A. Times reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign and host of NPR's Embedded podcast, Kelly McEvers.

