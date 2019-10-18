Weekly Wrap: What's Going On In Turkey And Syria, And Facebook's Political Ad Problem

After the U.S. removed troops from northern Syria, tensions in the region remain high despite a temporary ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria. Sam and his guests discuss that story and look back at this week's Democratic presidential debate. Meanwhile, Facebook continues to deal with backlash over its handling of political ads and its proposed global currency, Libra. Sam is joined by Matt Pearce, an L.A. Times reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign and host of NPR's Embedded podcast, Kelly McEvers.

