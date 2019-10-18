Accessibility links
Episode 945: The Liberty City : Planet Money A man in Texas had a dream: To build a whole new kind of city, with no property tax, no debt, and a whole lot of freedom. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 945: The Liberty City

Planet Money

Aviva DeKornfeld

A street sign in Von Ormy, Texas.
Aviva DeKornfeld/NPR
Aviva DeKornfeld/NPR

Art Martinez de Vara had a dream: To build a whole new kind of city, one with as few taxes and regulations as possible. That city is Von Ormy—a one-exit kind of place on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

On today's show, how Von Ormy went from being an unincorporated stretch of land, to a so-called "Liberty City."

Music: "Funky And Western," "In Isolation," and "We Float Remote."

