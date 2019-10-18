Episode 945: The Liberty City
Aviva DeKornfeld/NPR
Art Martinez de Vara had a dream: To build a whole new kind of city, one with as few taxes and regulations as possible. That city is Von Ormy—a one-exit kind of place on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.
On today's show, how Von Ormy went from being an unincorporated stretch of land, to a so-called "Liberty City."
