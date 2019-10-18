Episode 945: The Liberty City

Enlarge this image Aviva DeKornfeld/NPR Aviva DeKornfeld/NPR

Art Martinez de Vara had a dream: To build a whole new kind of city, one with as few taxes and regulations as possible. That city is Von Ormy—a one-exit kind of place on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas.

On today's show, how Von Ormy went from being an unincorporated stretch of land, to a so-called "Liberty City."

Music: "Funky And Western," "In Isolation," and "We Float Remote."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For more stories about economic experiments happening out there in the world, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.