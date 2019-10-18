GOP Rep. Francis Rooney Raises Questions About Trump's Assertion On Quid Pro Quo

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., who says he believed President Trump's assertion that there was no quid pro quo with Ukraine. Then top Trump aide Mick Mulvaney spoke.

Correction

An earlier headline and Web introduction to this story mischaracterized a statement by Congressman Rooney. He did not say there was a clear quid pro quo. Instead, he said comments from acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney call into question what the president has said in the past about there being no quid pro quo.