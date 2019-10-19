Panel Question

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Faith, this week, The New York Times profiled a popular Dutch tradition known as the dropping. Tell me, Faith...

FAITH SALIE: Yes.

SAGAL: ...What is the dropping?

SALIE: It's a Dutch tradition.

SAGAL: Dutch tradition.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: It is when you drop the wheel of Gouda into your clog, Peter.

(LAUGHTER)

PETEY DEABREU: Wheel of Gouda into a clog...

SAGAL: A whole wheel of Gouda would not fit into a wooden clog.

SALIE: And if it makes a sound, you know the Gouda is ripe.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Anyway...

SAGAL: It's a fascinating thing. It turns out that people - this is so common in Holland that people there were kind of amazed that it's weird and it would be weird if we did it in America.

DEABREAU: You detach the windmill from - and let it roll down a hill for all the kids to run from.

SALIE: That's the dropping.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a parenting thing, and all Dutch parents do it. It was done to them when they were children.

SALIE: Does this have to do with poop?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No.

SALIE: OK. I need more of a hint.

SAGAL: Apparently. But it's fun to watch you flail.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's sort of like a game of hide and no seek.

SALIE: Oh, my gosh. You just leave your child?

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But where?

SALIE: In the red-light district of Amsterdam?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Adam, do you know?

SALIE: Do you know this, Petey?

DEABREAU: I would imagine you leave them in the woods and let them find their way home.

SALIE: What is happening?

SAGAL: That's exactly it.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: You leave them in the woods.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And you let them find their way home. That's what it is. It's a tradition meant to teach pre-teen children independence. It starts when drivers release the sometimes blindfolded passengers...

SALIE: What?

SAGAL: ...Nine, 10, 11 years old on the side of a wooded road with nothing more than a rudimentary GPS. This is really helicopter parenting in that you have to call the park service to send a helicopter...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...When your kid doesn't come out.

SALIE: So this is a rite of passage.

SAGAL: This is a rite of passage that Dutch people think is totally normal. Sometimes, parents even follow along to make noises and scare them.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean, really. And you thought you were a bad parent. I mean, you are, but in a totally different way.

(SOUNDBITE OF UNIDENTIFIED PERFORMANCE OF PROKOFIEV'S "PETER AND THE WOLF")

SAGAL: When we come back, brand-new material from a show we did a short while ago with special guest Renee Fleming. That's in a minute with more WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

