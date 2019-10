Emmett Till Memorial Dedicated For 4th Time After Vandalism NPR's Scott Simon talks to Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, about this weekend's rededication of a memorial sign after after the first three were vandalized.

