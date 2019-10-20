'Tis In Season: A Harvest Of New VeggieTales, In Time For Christmas

Hugely popular in the 1990s, the computer-animated Christian series — featuring Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber retelling Bible stories — has been rebooted on Trinity Broadcasting Network. KUER's Preach podcast has the full story of the return of VeggieTales.

