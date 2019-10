Earthquake App Provides Early Warnings MyShake is a new app that provides early earthquake warning to Californians. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to one of the app's developers, Richard Allen, director of the Berkeley Seismological Lab.

MyShake is a new app that provides early earthquake warning to Californians. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to one of the app's developers, Richard Allen, director of the Berkeley Seismological Lab.