The Future And Past Of Barneys NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with New York Times Chief Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman about the closure of Barneys stores.

The Future And Past Of Barneys Business The Future And Past Of Barneys The Future And Past Of Barneys Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with New York Times Chief Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman about the closure of Barneys stores. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor