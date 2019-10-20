3 Soldiers Killed In Training Accident On Fort Stewart In Georgia

An early morning training exercise gone wrong resulted in the deaths of three soldiers and injured three more on Fort Stewart in Georgia Sunday, according to Fort Stewart officials.

The accident involved the Bradley Fighting Vehicle the soldiers were riding on. The three soldiers who were killed were pronounced dead on the scene and the other three who were injured were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital.

All six soldiers involved in the incident were members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, often referred to as Dogface.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. "We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

The incident is currently under investigation, according to a press release. Fort Stewart officials have not released the names of the soldiers and say they will do so 24 hours after they've notified their families.

The 25-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a type of protected transport vehicle that has been involved in deadly accidents before.

A Fort Hood soldier died last month after he was injured while conducting maintenance on one of the armored vehicles. In January, a 22-year-old combat engineer was killed in a training accident at the National Training Center on Fort Hood when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle he was riding on rolled over. Three more soldiers were also injured in that accident.