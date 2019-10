Violent Protests Rock The Chilean Capital Of Santiago There have been violent protests in the streets of Santiago since plans for a metro fare increase were announced. Protests continue even after the planned increase was withdrawn.

Violent Protests Rock The Chilean Capital Of Santiago Violent Protests Rock The Chilean Capital Of Santiago Violent Protests Rock The Chilean Capital Of Santiago Audio will be available later today. There have been violent protests in the streets of Santiago since plans for a metro fare increase were announced. Protests continue even after the planned increase was withdrawn. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor