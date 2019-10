5-Day Trace Between Turkish And Kurdish Forces Expires Tuesday Kurdish-Syrian fighters say they have withdrawn from a key border city as part of a U.S. brokered deal with Turkish forces. But both Turkey and the Kurds accuse the other of breaking the ceasefire.

5-Day Trace Between Turkish And Kurdish Forces Expires Tuesday 5-Day Trace Between Turkish And Kurdish Forces Expires Tuesday 5-Day Trace Between Turkish And Kurdish Forces Expires Tuesday Audio will be available later today. Kurdish-Syrian fighters say they have withdrawn from a key border city as part of a U.S. brokered deal with Turkish forces. But both Turkey and the Kurds accuse the other of breaking the ceasefire. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor