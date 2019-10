It's Been 1 Month Since House Launched Its Formal Impeachment Inquiry The key witness this week in the House impeachment probe is expected to be William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Taylor is an Army veteran who has also worked in the Middle East.

It's Been 1 Month Since House Launched Its Formal Impeachment Inquiry It's Been 1 Month Since House Launched Its Formal Impeachment Inquiry It's Been 1 Month Since House Launched Its Formal Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. The key witness this week in the House impeachment probe is expected to be William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Taylor is an Army veteran who has also worked in the Middle East. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor