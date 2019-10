Lebanon Is Crippled By Massive Anti-Government Protests In Lebanon, cabinet members on Monday are expected to approve changes — including halving ministers' wages — in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse anti-government protests.

Lebanon Is Crippled By Massive Anti-Government Protests Lebanon Is Crippled By Massive Anti-Government Protests Lebanon Is Crippled By Massive Anti-Government Protests Audio will be available later today. In Lebanon, cabinet members on Monday are expected to approve changes — including halving ministers' wages — in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse anti-government protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor