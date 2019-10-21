Accessibility links
Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage Beth Nielsen Chapman, versatile veteran and creative queen of the Nashville songwriting scene, makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1994.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/771904772/772209024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

With West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member Kathy Mattea as guest host, Beth Nielsen Chapman, versatile veteran and creative queen of the Nashville songwriting scene, makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1994.

Chapman, whose songs have been sung by everyone from Bonnie Raitt to Elton John, enlists the Mountain Stage band for a set drawn mostly from her 13th album, Hearts of Glass. This includes the message-laden opener about kindness, "Come to Mine," a co-write with Kevin Montgomery and Graham Gouldman (of English rock band 10cc). The song is based on an English phrase offering an open home as a place for comfort: "In this world full of mass confusion / Either side of the battle lines / There are places where love is blooming / And where the sun still shines / Come to mine."

A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame who wrote "Nothing I Can Do About it Now" for Willie Nelson, Chapman tells the priceless story how the late, great Waylon Jennings left her a phone message asking her to "write him a damn song" after hearing the one she wrote for Willie. She did, and she shares the tender-hearted result, "Old Church Hymns and Nursery Rhymes."

With Sandra Groce on viola, Chapman offers the hauntingly beautiful "Epitaph for Love," written after a rough patch in a relationship, as described in the lyrics: "When I lost my place / In the center of your heart / Fallen like a star/ Caught inside a jar / Fading like a firefly / Just a note that hangs upon the step / A little epitaph for love."

Sitting alone at the piano, Chapman shares "How We Love," from 2010's Back to Love. As the first song she wrote after a benign brain tumor was removed about ten years ago, "How We Love" restored Chapman's faith in her own well of creativity that she believed had waned. "Creativity is basically God breathing. It is our chance to heal and our most powerful form of medicine we have as humans," Chapman states. "Creativity is like oxygen: some people have a deeper lung capacity than others, but you can get better at breathing in deep and creating something beautiful in your life."

The masterful storyteller and faith-filled songwriter does not leave the circle, or the sisterhood, unbroken, inviting back all of her fellow female Mountain Stage guests artists that night — Carrie Newcomer, Lillie Mae, Erin Rae, Lisa Mednick Powell, Julie Adams of the Mountain Stage band and guest host Kathy Mattea — to sing "Put A Woman in Charge." Chapman says the song, which she wrote with Keb' Mo' and John Lewis Parker, is not a political song, but a humanitarian song.

Chapman recently launched her own show called The SongSchool Podcast and she'll be featured alongside Bonnie Bishop, Radney Foster and others on an upcoming PBS special "Songwriting With Soldiers" premiering Oct. 25, 2019.

Set List:

  • "Come to Mine"
  • "Old Church Hymns and Nursery Rhymes"
  • "Epitaph for Love"
  • "How We Love"
  • "Put A Woman In Charge"
[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On Aug. 4, 2019, the power couple made their fourth appearance together on Mountain Stage performing songs off their new Rounder Records release, Echo In the Valley.

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/770611387/770731426" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders onstage at Augusta Heritage Festival. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Members of T-Mart Rounders perform at the Augusta Heritage Festival.

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/768534461/768570765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward performing on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hunter and Woodward's firecracker set features this accidental duo popping off magnetic sparks on five songs from their latest record, Music! Music! Music!

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/766209676/766615682" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Making her fifth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2006, Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell treated the audience to songs off her latest album, Alone Together.

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/763730543/763812516" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Listen to the master storyteller pay tribute to Guy Clark and perform an unreleased song that he wrote for the upcoming play, Coal Country.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/762733244/762786255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Playing songs off their album, All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan prove two voices and two guitars can make a one-band folk revival.

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759836073/759851685" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes perform for Mountain Stage in 1993. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Violent Femmes released its tenth studio album, Hotel Last Resort, in July 2019. To mark the occasion, we feature a frenetic, acoustic Mountain Stage performance from 1993.

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/757851487/757866642" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Teitur On Mountain Stage

Teitur Lassen Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Teitur On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Teitur Lassen's fertile imagination has cooked up savory, soul-baring songs cut by Seal, Corrine Bailey Rae and Mandy Patinkin.

Teitur On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/753215135/753219473" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

The now Nashville-based Josh Rouse strolls back for his third visit to Mountain Stage, making himself right at home during a four-song set.

Josh Rouse On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/751542744/751732171" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

Jill Sobule makes her 9th return to Mountain Stage to play some of her fan favorites. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

Hear Denver native Jill Sobule on the Mountain Stage, performing some of her most popular songs.

Jill Sobule On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/749005722/749011422" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top