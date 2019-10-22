Accessibility links
Amid Quid Pro Quo Controversy, What Does 'Do Me A Favor' Mean? With the phrase "quid pro quo" all over the news, Morning Edition wants to hear about the nature of favors. What kind of expectations do you have around doing something for someone else?
Tell Us About A Time Someone Asked For A Favor

Tell us about a time you needed someone to do you a favor — or when you did a favor for someone. What kind of expectations did you have? Were those expectations met?
Katherine Du/NPR
With the phrase "quid pro quo" all over the news right now, Morning Edition is looking at the nature of favors. Tell us about a time you needed someone to do you a favor — or a time when you did a favor for someone. ​What kind of expectations did you have? Were those expectations met?

Maybe you've offered to cover for a sick co-worker, or taken your neighbor's kids to soccer practice. Did you expect anything from them in return? Think of a time you've been in a bind and needed someone to help you out. Did you do anything in return?

If there's a power dynamic at play — maybe between you and your parents — how does that affect your expectations around giving favors?

Submit your stories by following this link. A Morning Edition producer may reach out to you. We will only use your information to follow up with you for a possible story. We will not release any of your information unless you give us permission.