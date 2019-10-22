Passengers On Quantas Airlines Fly A Record 19 Hours Nonstop

The Australian airline logged the first non-stop commercial flight from New York to Sydney over the weekend. The flight took 19 hours and 16 minutes.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Australia's Qantas Airlines completed the first nonstop commercial flight from New York to Sydney over the weekend. That is the world's longest flight, which is a win, right? Except it's the world's longest flight - 19 hours and 16 minutes, which is terrible. A group of passengers attempting to stay both limber and sane did the "Macarena" in the economy cabin. Next up - London to Sydney starting next month.

