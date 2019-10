U.S. Diplomat William Taylor To Testify In Impeachment Probe Ambassador Taylor, who's serving as the interim head of the U.S. diplomatic mission to Ukraine, is expected to appear before a House participating in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

U.S. Diplomat William Taylor To Testify In Impeachment Probe U.S. Diplomat William Taylor To Testify In Impeachment Probe U.S. Diplomat William Taylor To Testify In Impeachment Probe Audio will be available later today. Ambassador Taylor, who's serving as the interim head of the U.S. diplomatic mission to Ukraine, is expected to appear before a House participating in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor