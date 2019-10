Efforts To Resolve Worsening Crisis In Venezuela Are Stymied When Juan Guaidó (gwy-DOH) declared himself Venezuela's legitimate president, many thought President Maduro would be out. Eight months on, Maduro remains president as Guaidó fights for momentum.

Efforts To Resolve Worsening Crisis In Venezuela Are Stymied Efforts To Resolve Worsening Crisis In Venezuela Are Stymied Efforts To Resolve Worsening Crisis In Venezuela Are Stymied Audio will be available later today. When Juan Guaidó (gwy-DOH) declared himself Venezuela's legitimate president, many thought President Maduro would be out. Eight months on, Maduro remains president as Guaidó fights for momentum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor