Justin Trudeau Wins Reelection In Canadian Election Prime Minister Trudeau won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, losing the majority but still delivering strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals.

Justin Trudeau Wins Reelection In Canadian Election World Justin Trudeau Wins Reelection In Canadian Election Justin Trudeau Wins Reelection In Canadian Election Audio will be available later today. Prime Minister Trudeau won a second term in Canada's national elections Monday, losing the majority but still delivering strong results despite having been weakened by a series of scandals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor