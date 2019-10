Museums Face Pressure From Activists Over Dubious Financial Ties New York's Museum of Modern Art re-opened Monday after renovations. Protesters turned out to draw attention to the museum's finances, which they say includes tainted money.

Museums Face Pressure From Activists Over Dubious Financial Ties Museums Face Pressure From Activists Over Dubious Financial Ties Museums Face Pressure From Activists Over Dubious Financial Ties Audio will be available later today. New York's Museum of Modern Art re-opened Monday after renovations. Protesters turned out to draw attention to the museum's finances, which they say includes tainted money. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor