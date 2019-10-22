Comedian Nicole Byer On Auditioning As A Black Woman, Coping With Loss And Fat Jokes

Enlarge this image toggle caption Darren Eagles/Getty Images Darren Eagles/Getty Images

On this episode of It's Been a Minute, we're sharing an extended edition of All Things Considered host Audie Cornish's conversation with comedian Nicole Byer, whom she calls a "star on the rise." Byer has helmed a comedy series, two hit podcasts, a Netflix comedy special and the Emmy-nominated Netflix cooking series, Nailed It!

The pair sat down in front of a live audience in Los Angeles earlier this year to talk about her successes, auditioning as a black woman in comedy and using improv to cope with the loss of her parents.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast. Lauren Hodges, Joanna Pawlowska, Bilal Qureshi and Emily Kopp produced and edited the original interview for broadcast.