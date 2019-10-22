Accessibility links
Chef Samin Nosrat, Plus Dan Pashman Vs. The Thanksgiving Industrial Complex

Listen · 51:33
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/772256645/781850203" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Samin Nosrat speaks attends the Netflix FYSEE Food Day at Raleigh Studios on May 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Erik Voake/Getty Images hide caption

Samin Nosrat speaks attends the Netflix FYSEE Food Day at Raleigh Studios on May 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

In this special episode, Sam Sanders and Dan Pashman of The Sporkful podcast question food media's never-ending quest to make Thanksgiving new each year, and they discuss how to make Thanksgiving more enjoyable. Then an encore chat with Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat writer and chef Samin Nosrat. Nosrat talks about her philosophy as a cook, how she's handling fame and how she feels about the state of the food world.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.