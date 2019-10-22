Chef Samin Nosrat, Plus Dan Pashman Vs. The Thanksgiving Industrial Complex

In this special episode, Sam Sanders and Dan Pashman of The Sporkful podcast question food media's never-ending quest to make Thanksgiving new each year, and they discuss how to make Thanksgiving more enjoyable. Then an encore chat with Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat writer and chef Samin Nosrat. Nosrat talks about her philosophy as a cook, how she's handling fame and how she feels about the state of the food world.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.