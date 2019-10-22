Accessibility links
Housing: It's About More Than Money : Planet Money Our housing options matter not just for how much money we spend, but also in other ways that have a lasting impact on our quality of life.
Housing: It's About More Than Money

The Indicator from Planet Money

Bangkok, Thailand
Thomas Holton/Getty Images
Bangkok, Thailand
Thomas Holton/Getty Images

When economists and others talk about the housing market, they often focus on the cost of housing. But this market is about a lot more than money. Commuting, density, the size of the homes, whether they're in rural or urban areas, all these factors play into how our choice of housing affects our lives.

Today, Cardiff talks with Jenny Schuetz, a housing policy expert and a fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings.

