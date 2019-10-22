Housing: It's About More Than Money

Enlarge this image Thomas Holton/Getty Images Thomas Holton/Getty Images

When economists and others talk about the housing market, they often focus on the cost of housing. But this market is about a lot more than money. Commuting, density, the size of the homes, whether they're in rural or urban areas, all these factors play into how our choice of housing affects our lives.

Today, Cardiff talks with Jenny Schuetz, a housing policy expert and a fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Newsletter.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.