Boeing Exec Out As Company Prepares To Report More Post-Crash Losses

The fallout continues at Boeing over two 737 Max plane crashes that killed 346 people, with the company replacing Kevin McAllister as the head of the commercial airplanes unit.

The news comes on the eve of Boeing releasing third-quarter financial results. The company is expected to report billions of dollars in losses, with the 737 Max — its top selling commercial jet — grounded by aviation regulators around the world.

The company revealed last week that it had failed to turn over key documents to the FAA and congressional investigative committees. Those documents include instant messages between company pilots describing what one called "egregious" problems with the 737 Max and its new flight control system in a simulator, two years before the first of those two fatal crashes. Boeing is replacing McAllister with company insider Stan Deal, who has been with the aerospace giant since 1986.