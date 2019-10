Ceasefire Along Turkish-Syrian Border Appears To Be Holding The ceasefire between Turkey and Syrian Kurds appears to be holding, despite a looming deadline. Turkey's president said the process will not end before all of the Kurds have withdrawn as agreed.

