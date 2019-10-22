Astros And Nationals Tied 2-2 In Game 1 Of World Series

After 4 innings, the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals are tied 2-2 in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.

The Astros jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning off Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Astros' slugger Yuli Gurriel doubled home teammates George Springer and Jose Altuve.

The Nationals responded in the top of the 2nd inning with a solo homerun by Ryan Zimmerman on a two-out, first pitch by Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole.

In the 4th inning, Juan Soto evened the score with a solo home run.