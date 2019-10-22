Accessibility links
Astros And Nationals Tied 2-2 In Game 1 Of World Series The Series features well-matched teams with superb starting pitchers.
NPR logo Astros And Nationals Tied 2-2 In Game 1 Of World Series

Sports

Astros And Nationals Tied 2-2 In Game 1 Of World Series

Enlarge this image

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP hide caption

toggle caption
David J. Phillip/AP

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday in Houston.

David J. Phillip/AP

After 3 and a half innings, the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals are tied 2-2 in Game One of the 2019 World Series.

The Astros jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning off Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Astros' slugger Yuli Gurriel doubled home teammates George Springer and Jose Altuve.

The Nationals responded in the top of the 2nd inning with a solo homerun by Ryan Zimmerman on a two-out, first pitch by Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole.

In the 4th inning, Juan Soto evened the score with a solo home run.