Scientists Taught Rats How To Drive Tiny Cars

Researchers at the University of Richmond taught rats steering maneuvers, and then gave them Froot Loops as a reward. It worked. The rats are brilliant drivers.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. Noel King. Researchers have long known that lab rats can do some extraordinary things. They can press buttons and navigate mazes. Could they do something even more advanced - drive tiny cars? Researchers at the University of Richmond tested it out. They taught the rats steering maneuvers and gave them Fruit Loops as a reward. And it worked. The rats are brilliant drivers. As a famously bad driver, to be honest, I feel terrible about myself.

