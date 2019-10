How Lev Parnas And Igor Fruman Connect To The Impeachment Probe Two men who worked closely with President Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani will appear in federal court Wednesday. The criminal case against them intersects with the House impeachment inquiry.

