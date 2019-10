Investigation Into Child Sex Abuse By Priests In Colorado Finds Dozens of Victims A new investigation has found dozens of victims of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Colorado and a decades-long cover-up. It can't rule out that some priests are still serving.

Investigation Into Child Sex Abuse By Priests In Colorado Finds Dozens of Victims Religion Investigation Into Child Sex Abuse By Priests In Colorado Finds Dozens of Victims Investigation Into Child Sex Abuse By Priests In Colorado Finds Dozens of Victims Audio will be available later today. A new investigation has found dozens of victims of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Colorado and a decades-long cover-up. It can't rule out that some priests are still serving. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor