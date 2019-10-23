Nationals And Astros Tied 2-2 In Game 2 Of The 2019 World Series

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eric Gay/AP Eric Gay/AP

The Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros are tied 2-2 after three innings in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series in Houston.

The Nationals opened the game by scoring two runs with a walk and a single, followed by a double by third baseman Anthony Rendon off of Astros ace Justin Verlander.

The Astros came back in the bottom of the first frame with two runs off of Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg on a home run by third baseman Alex Bregman after left fielder Michael Brantley had singled.

The Nationals won the first game of the best-of-seven series.