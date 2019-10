Trump To Lift Sanctions After Turkey Agrees To Truce In Syria President Trump is lifting sanctions on Turkey after it agreed to a permanent ceasefire in northern Syria, ending Turkey's military offensive that began when the U.S. pulled troops from the area.

Trump To Lift Sanctions After Turkey Agrees To Truce In Syria Trump To Lift Sanctions After Turkey Agrees To Truce In Syria Trump To Lift Sanctions After Turkey Agrees To Truce In Syria Audio will be available later today. President Trump is lifting sanctions on Turkey after it agreed to a permanent ceasefire in northern Syria, ending Turkey's military offensive that began when the U.S. pulled troops from the area. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor