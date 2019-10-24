Roadwork In Southern England Will Wreak Havoc With Commuters

A 65 feet section of a highway near Godmanstone, England, will be closed for road work. This stretch usually takes just a few seconds, but a 41-mile detour means it could take an hour.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. So you think your commute's bad? The Telegraph reports that a small section of highway near Godmanstone, England, will be closed next week for road work. Normally, this stretch takes just a few seconds. But a 41-mile detour means it could take an hour. Anyone caught on the closed road faces a thousand-pound fine. So if you're late to work in southern England next week, well, at least you've got a story to tell.

