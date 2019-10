Thai Palace Officials Ousted Following Demotion Of Royal Consort NPR's David Greene talks to Cornell University professor Tamara Loos about palace officials in Thailand, who were fired for disloyalty to the crown — just days after the royal consort was banished.

NPR's David Greene talks to Cornell University professor Tamara Loos about palace officials in Thailand, who were fired for disloyalty to the crown — just days after the royal consort was banished.