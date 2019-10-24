Kesha Announces New Album 'High Road' With Gospel-Inspired Single 'Raising Hell'

The great and good Kesha just wants to party hard before she gets to heaven. Who are we to judge? The pop singer has announced her new album, High Road, with a gospel-inspired rave-up banger featuring Big Freedia, the matriarch of bounce music. It sounds like dollar sign-era Ke$ha with some of the hard-won hindsight from 2017's optimistic, healing Rainbow.

"Raising Hell" comes with a video directed by Luke Gilford, where she plays a big-haired, '80s-style televangelist, a perfect setting for her to preach the Kesha gospel ("Doin' my best, bitch, I'm blessed") before things take a dark turn.

High Road comes out Jan, 10, 2020, and will feature Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Nate Ruess of fun. and, according to the track list below and speaking of: Ke$ha.

Tonight

My Own Dance

Raising Hell (feat. Big Freedia)

High Road

Shadow

Honey

"Cowboy Blues

Resentment (feat. Sturgill Simpson & Brian Wilson)

Little Bit of Love

Birthday Suit

Kinky (feat. Ke$ha)

Potato Song (Cuz I Want To)

BFF (feat. Wrabel)

Father Daughter Dance

Chasing Thunder