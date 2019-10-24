Comedian Pete Holmes On 'Comedy Sex God' And His Faith Journey

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Comedian and actor Pete Holmes played a fictional version of himself in HBO's hit show Crashing, where a stand-up comic finds himself homeless after his wife cheats on him. In real life, Holmes found himself rediscovering his faith after his divorce from his first wife — and that's the topic he explores in his book, Comedy Sex God. Holmes and Sam Sanders talked about his faith journey, what it means to believe in a higher power and how it's shaped Holmes' life.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.