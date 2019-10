Republican Rep. Michael Waltz Discusses Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rep. Michael Waltz, one of the Republican lawmakers who participated in a protest Wednesday on Capitol Hill, demanding greater transparency in the impeachment inquiry.

Republican Rep. Michael Waltz Discusses Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry Politics Republican Rep. Michael Waltz Discusses Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry Republican Rep. Michael Waltz Discusses Ongoing Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rep. Michael Waltz, one of the Republican lawmakers who participated in a protest Wednesday on Capitol Hill, demanding greater transparency in the impeachment inquiry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor