Kincade Fire Quickly Burns 10,000 Acres In Sonoma County

Northern California is grappling with a new threat: the Kincade Fire. It has already burned through more than 10,000 acres in Sonoma County.

The blaze began Wednesday night.

"That fire got extremely big really quickly, and was very visible from a significant part of Sonoma County," said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal in Santa Rosa, as KQED's Raquel Maria Dillon reports. "Departments like Santa Rosa were flooded with 911 calls even though the fire was nowhere near the city limits."

The town of Geyserville has been evacuated as the fire moves west.

Cal Fire issued its highest alert, a Red Flag Warning, for most of northern California and parts of southern California until late Thursday or early Friday, due to high winds and dry conditions.

PG&E, the electric company, shut off power in a number of locations in the state; the outage affected about 28,000 customers in Sonoma County.

The fire could imperil a number of wineries, including the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, which tweeted on Wednesday that it was closed: "The winery is not currently in danger, but we're without power and Geyserville is under evacuation orders."

Strong winds are forecast to die down later today, but may pick up again this weekend.