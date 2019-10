Wildfires In Northern And Southern California Wildfires are raging rapidly across large parts of California. The blazes have been spreading thick and fast and they're burning perilously close to two of the state's biggest cities.

Wildfires In Northern And Southern California Environment Wildfires In Northern And Southern California Wildfires In Northern And Southern California Audio will be available later today. Wildfires are raging rapidly across large parts of California. The blazes have been spreading thick and fast and they're burning perilously close to two of the state's biggest cities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor