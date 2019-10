The Man In Black Could've Worn Blue Johnny Cash had the authority to enforce the law in Davidson County, Tenn. A blown-up image of Johnny Cash's deputy sheriff commission card was unveiled earlier this week at the Johnny Cash Museum.

