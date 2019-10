The Future Of French Fries French fries are facing an existential crisis. As consumers opt for food delivery services, the shelf life of fries isn't good enough. But some are trying to engineer the fry of the future.

The Future Of French Fries Food The Future Of French Fries The Future Of French Fries Audio will be available later today. French fries are facing an existential crisis. As consumers opt for food delivery services, the shelf life of fries isn't good enough. But some are trying to engineer the fry of the future. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor